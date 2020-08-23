Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to post ($0.18) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. Agile Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to ($0.63). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.43). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ AGRX opened at $2.91 on Tuesday. Agile Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $4.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 13.67 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.87% of the company’s stock.

Agile Therapeutics Company Profile

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

