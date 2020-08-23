WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) Receives $11.38 Average Price Target from Analysts

WhiteHorse Finance Inc (NASDAQ:WHF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.38.

WHF has been the subject of several research reports. National Securities raised WhiteHorse Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on WhiteHorse Finance from $14.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Get WhiteHorse Finance alerts:

WhiteHorse Finance stock opened at $10.65 on Thursday. WhiteHorse Finance has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $223.13 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.30.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 9.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that WhiteHorse Finance will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 93.42%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 231,379 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 87.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 213,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,010 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.56% of the company’s stock.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is a managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company which operates as a direct lender targeting debt investments in privately held, lower middle market companies located in the United States. Its investment objective is to generate returns primarily by originating and investing in senior secured loans, including first lien and second lien facilities, to performing lower middle market companies across a range of industries that typically carry a floating interest rate based on the London Interbank Offered Rate.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for WhiteHorse Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.