Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.
GFY opened at $16.41 on Friday. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.
About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd
