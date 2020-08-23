Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (GFY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd Inc. (NYSE:GFY) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0775 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

GFY opened at $16.41 on Friday. Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd has a 1-year low of $10.88 and a 1-year high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

About Western Asset Vrble Rate Strtgc Fnd

Western Asset Variable Rate Strategic Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

