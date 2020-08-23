Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (MTT) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Inc. (NYSE:MTT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0515 per share on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has decreased its dividend by 17.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust alerts:

NYSE:MTT opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust has a 12 month low of $16.00 and a 12 month high of $22.33.

Western Asset Municipal Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Story: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Municipal D Opp Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.