Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (HIX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on December 1st

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of 0.049 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Western Asset High Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by 25.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset High Income Fund II stock opened at $6.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average of $5.99. Western Asset High Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $3.55 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

