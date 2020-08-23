West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.83

Shares of West End Indiana Bancshares Inc (OTCMKTS:WEIN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.83 and traded as low as $34.00. West End Indiana Bancshares shares last traded at $34.00, with a volume of 2,180 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.83 and its 200 day moving average is $34.14.

About West End Indiana Bancshares (OTCMKTS:WEIN)

West End Indiana Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for West End Bank, S.B., a chartered saving bank that provides various financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in Indiana. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

