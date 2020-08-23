Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,860,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,191,000 after buying an additional 331,100 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Welltower by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 478,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,886,000 after purchasing an additional 68,771 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Welltower by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Welltower by 614.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 19,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 16,898 shares in the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $56.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. Welltower Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.27 and a fifty-two week high of $93.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.26.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on WELL shares. Capital One Financial cut Welltower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Welltower from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Desjardins began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.