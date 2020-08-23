Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,559 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WFC. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,913,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,565,868. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $97.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 63.80 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.31.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank raised Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Compass Point dropped their target price on Wells Fargo & Co from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

