WAX Reaches Market Cap of $66.66 Million (WAXP)

WAX (CURRENCY:WAXP) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One WAX token can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including C2CX, Bibox, Bithumb and Bittrex. In the last week, WAX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $66.66 million and approximately $2.17 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WAX Profile

WAX was first traded on October 5th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,694,526,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,301,922,053 tokens. The official message board for WAX is medium.com/wax-io . The official website for WAX is wax.io . WAX’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WAX is /r/WAX_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

WAX Token Trading

WAX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Kyber Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex, Bithumb, Kucoin, C2CX, HitBTC, Radar Relay, Tidex, Huobi, Bibox, Bancor Network, IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

