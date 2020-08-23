Waltonchain (WTC) Price Hits $0.73

Waltonchain (CURRENCY:WTC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. Waltonchain has a market cap of $50.89 million and approximately $8.88 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.73 or 0.00006288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, COSS and OKEx. In the last seven days, Waltonchain has traded 33% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $389.41 or 0.03351641 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008609 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00058243 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

About Waltonchain

Waltonchain (CRYPTO:WTC) is a token. Its launch date was August 27th, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 70,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,654,138 tokens. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is /r/waltonchain . Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org . Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Waltonchain Token Trading

Waltonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, OKEx, Bithumb, Coinnest, Allbit, HitBTC, Huobi, COSS, Cobinhood, Binance, Kucoin and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

