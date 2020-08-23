Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $8,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 14,818,565 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $677,949,000 after acquiring an additional 334,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,478,627 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $524,182,000 after acquiring an additional 271,485 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,039,778 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $413,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,716 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 53.2% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 7,289,353 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $333,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.8% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,096,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $279,229,000 after purchasing an additional 223,548 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

WBA stock opened at $39.46 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $36.65 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.27). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The business had revenue of $34.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.4675 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

