Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.73.

VNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $59.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $27.64 and a twelve month high of $68.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.33.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.89). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 21.78%. The company had revenue of $343.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 70.8% during the second quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 127.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 962.5% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 163.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 47.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

