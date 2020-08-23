Virtu Financial LLC Takes $507,000 Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in Mplx by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 358,237 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mplx alerts:

MPLX opened at $18.75 on Friday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $6.87 and a 1-year high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.77.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Mplx had a negative net margin of 26.44% and a positive return on equity of 17.33%. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 6th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 118.53%.

MPLX has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mplx in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.93.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.