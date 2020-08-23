Virtu Financial LLC Takes $497,000 Position in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cheesecake Factory Inc (NASDAQ:CAKE) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 93,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 38,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAKE shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cheesecake Factory has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.37.

CAKE stock opened at $26.04 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Cheesecake Factory Inc has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $45.24.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $295.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.57 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory Inc will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. The company produces cheesecakes and other baked products for own restaurants and international licensees, as well as external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. As of April 16, 2019, it owned and operated 219 full-service casual-dining restaurants in the United States, including Puerto Rico and Canada comprising 202 restaurants under The Cheesecake Factory name; 14 restaurants under the Grand Lux Café name; and 2 restaurants under the RockSugar Southeast Asian Kitchen name, as well as 22 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

