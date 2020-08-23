Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,497 American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in American Electric Power by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEP. Bank of America lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Shares of AEP opened at $79.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.83. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 52 week low of $65.14 and a 52 week high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

