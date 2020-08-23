Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 4,459 Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,459 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 26,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 284,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,530,000 after acquiring an additional 13,918 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 154,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 27,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,916,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

CHKP stock opened at $128.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $121.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.45. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $80.06 and a twelve month high of $130.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.14. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 41.21%. The firm had revenue of $505.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.24.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

