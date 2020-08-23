Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 15,039 Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,039 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 628,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 123,900 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 63,420 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 88,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 128,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 418,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nason sold 11,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total value of $379,000.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,576.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SKX shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.68.

SKX stock opened at $28.88 on Friday. Skechers USA Inc has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $44.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59 and a beta of 1.13.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $729.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers USA Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

