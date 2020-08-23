Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,691,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,710,000 after acquiring an additional 31,487 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 5,117.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 552,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,843,000 after purchasing an additional 541,519 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 219.8% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 191,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,369,000 after purchasing an additional 131,526 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Erie Indemnity by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 109,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. 34.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $212.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $204.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.58. Erie Indemnity has a twelve month low of $130.20 and a twelve month high of $227.00.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $657.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.10 million. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 25.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

