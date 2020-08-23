Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,101 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Nuance Communications by 42.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on NUAN. BidaskClub cut Nuance Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Barclays increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Cfra cut Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Nuance Communications from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.09, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.05. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.51 and a 12-month high of $30.07.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $338.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.40 million. Nuance Communications had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 10.02%. Equities research analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $173,964.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 202,599 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,491.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel David Tempesta sold 2,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $72,241.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 519,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,254,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

