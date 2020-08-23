Virtu Financial LLC Makes New Investment in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ:COUP) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,856 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discovery Value Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $470,147,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 9.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,338,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,165,182,000 after purchasing an additional 714,802 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,629,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 638.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 529,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,971,000 after purchasing an additional 457,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 7.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,858,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,024,000 after purchasing an additional 327,527 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP opened at $301.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.38. Coupa Software Inc has a 1-year low of $99.01 and a 1-year high of $319.55.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $119.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.84 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 19.92% and a negative return on equity of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coupa Software Inc will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.05, for a total transaction of $14,652,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,216 shares in the company, valued at $70,102,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Winter sold 11,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.05, for a total transaction of $3,367,358.80. Following the sale, the executive now owns 18,252 shares in the company, valued at $5,421,756.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,748 shares of company stock worth $52,618,316 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $135.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $245.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Coupa Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.04.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.