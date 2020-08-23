Virtu Financial LLC Makes New $507,000 Investment in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth $133,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Translate Bio by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,724,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $509,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Translate Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $17.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $15.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.11 and a quick ratio of 6.11. Translate Bio Inc has a one year low of $6.80 and a one year high of $28.09.

In related news, major shareholder Human Genetic Therapies Shire sold 6,824,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $141,140,834.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Baupost Group Llc/Ma acquired 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $11,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,973,550 shares of company stock valued at $144,086,787 over the last three months. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

