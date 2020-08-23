Virtu Financial LLC Invests $515,000 in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 105,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 25.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 181,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,241,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,856,000 after acquiring an additional 198,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. 47.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Raymond James set a $7.50 price objective on BlackBerry and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Pi Financial reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.86.

BlackBerry stock opened at $4.75 on Friday. BlackBerry Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.70 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.33 and a beta of 1.47.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.88%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

