Virtu Financial LLC Invests $505,000 in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,091 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $505,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Blackline by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 298,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,685,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Blackline during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Blackline by 2,500.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,229,000 after buying an additional 442,826 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Blackline by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 105,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,747,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Blackline by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackline alerts:

NASDAQ:BL opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.48 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. Blackline Inc has a 52-week low of $38.32 and a 52-week high of $94.06.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $83.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.06 million. Blackline had a negative net margin of 12.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $3,443,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,735.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Morgan Karole Prager sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $2,252,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,089,595.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $8,307,500 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Blackline from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Blackline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Blackline from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackline presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.80.

Blackline Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Featured Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.