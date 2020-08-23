Virtu Financial LLC Invests $494,000 in Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,865 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Vicor by 33.5% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 9,210 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $5,933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vicor by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,153,000 after buying an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vicor during the second quarter worth approximately $3,660,000. Institutional investors own 31.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Vicor alerts:

In related news, VP Robert Gendron sold 1,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $91,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,517 shares in the company, valued at $631,020. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Claudio Tuozzolo sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $341,228.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,555,749.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,630,766 over the last quarter. 36.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Vicor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet raised Vicor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Vicor from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Vicor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of VICR stock opened at $79.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 420.37 and a beta of 0.78. Vicor Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $84.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.94.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.80 million. Vicor had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 3.47%. Analysts expect that Vicor Corp will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vicor

Vicor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power worldwide. It operates through Brick Business Unit, VI Chip, and Picor segments. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters and configurable products; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vicor Corp (NASDAQ:VICR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vicor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.