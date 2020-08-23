Virtu Financial LLC Invests $475,000 in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Service Co. International by 1,416.0% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Service Co. International in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International stock opened at $45.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day moving average of $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.75. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $52.89.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $820.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.31 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Service Co. International’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

SCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $47.50 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Service Co. International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

