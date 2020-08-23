Virtu Financial LLC Invests $464,000 in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,741 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter worth about $25,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Bank of Montreal by 74.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 41.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $79.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.38 and its 200-day moving average is $55.94.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bank of Montreal will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $53.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. TD Securities cut Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

See Also: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.