Virtu Financial LLC Buys Shares of 11,791 Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Yeti Holdings Inc (NYSE:YETI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YETI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $2,135,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yeti during the 1st quarter worth about $947,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 1,215.2% during the 1st quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 491,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,592,000 after acquiring an additional 454,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Yeti by 197.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 22,515 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total transaction of $1,186,189.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,334. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 20,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total value of $1,008,064.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,665,009.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 561,692 shares of company stock valued at $19,589,742 in the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yeti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Yeti from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Yeti in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Cowen increased their target price on Yeti from $31.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Yeti from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.07.

Shares of YETI opened at $51.72 on Friday. Yeti Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41.

Yeti (NYSE:YETI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.25. Yeti had a return on equity of 84.63% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $246.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Yeti’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yeti Holdings Inc will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Japan. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, including colsters, lowballs, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

