Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Shares in Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,689,887 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $37,876,000 after buying an additional 8,011,695 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,266,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,942,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,144 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 325.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,887,366 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,693 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP increased its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,439,749 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,673 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.32.

Shares of NYSE:WES opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 3.86. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $27.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average is $9.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $671.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.91 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.23%. Western Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.