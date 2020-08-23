Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $499,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 179,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 12,684 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after acquiring an additional 24,442 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,694 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 11,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI now owns 83,572 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after acquiring an additional 10,043 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IEP opened at $52.26 on Friday. Icahn Enterprises LP has a 1 year low of $34.00 and a 1 year high of $70.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.54.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $1.81. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises LP will post -5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -152.96%.

IEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

