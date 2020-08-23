Virtu Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Trillium Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Trillium Therapeutics by 260.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $10.46 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02. Trillium Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $10.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TRIL shares. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trillium Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

