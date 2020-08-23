Veritaseum Hits Market Cap of $7.14 Million (VERI)

Veritaseum (CURRENCY:VERI) traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Veritaseum has a total market cap of $7.14 million and $1,334.00 worth of Veritaseum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veritaseum token can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00028607 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), HitBTC, LATOKEN and Tokenomy. During the last week, Veritaseum has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008628 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.17 or 0.00130529 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.05 or 0.01670205 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00187681 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000874 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.19 or 0.00156546 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Veritaseum Profile

Veritaseum was first traded on April 25th, 2017. Veritaseum’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,149,646 tokens. The official website for Veritaseum is veritas.veritaseum.com . Veritaseum’s official Twitter account is @Veritaseuminc and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Veritaseum

Veritaseum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Tokenomy, LATOKEN, Mercatox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veritaseum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veritaseum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Veritaseum using one of the exchanges listed above.

