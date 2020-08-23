Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Veeva Systems by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded down $3.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $266.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 661,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,978. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $255.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.66. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 134.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. Veeva Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $118.11 and a fifty-two week high of $273.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $337.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alan Mateo sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $715,792.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,367,581.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.00, for a total transaction of $226,204.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,093 shares of company stock valued at $18,524,845. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $242.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. FBN Securities assumed coverage on Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Veeva Systems from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Veeva Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.22.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

