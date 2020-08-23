Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,002 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.17% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $3,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VIGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $22,456,000. Finally, Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,044,000.

Shares of VIGI opened at $71.86 on Friday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $74.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.66.

