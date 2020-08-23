Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 16.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 345.5% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 166.0% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $313.59. The stock had a trading volume of 645,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,932. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $314.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $291.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $256.35.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

