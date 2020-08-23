Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Holdings Cut by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,476 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQI. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 547.5% in the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,328,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 44,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,934,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,284,000 after purchasing an additional 216,253 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 275,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,841,000 after purchasing an additional 89,409 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $49.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,855. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $61.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88.

