ValuEngine Downgrades KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Monday, July 13th.

NASDAQ KTOV opened at $4.77 on Friday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the first quarter worth about $1,058,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 718.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 490,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S by 821.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 283,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 252,702 shares during the period. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

About KITOV PHARMA LT/S

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

