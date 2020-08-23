ValuEngine Downgrades KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a report on Monday, July 13th.
NASDAQ KTOV opened at $4.77 on Friday. KITOV PHARMA LT/S has a fifty-two week low of $0.48 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.
About KITOV PHARMA LT/S
Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.
Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KITOV PHARMA LT/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.