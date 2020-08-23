ValuEngine Downgrades American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:AREC opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. American Resources has a 52 week low of $0.32 and a 52 week high of $2.33.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.59 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in American Resources stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in American Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:AREC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 37,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.14% of American Resources as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Resources

American Resources Corporation is a supplier of high-quality raw materials to the rapidly growing global infrastructure market. The Company is focused on the extraction and processing of metallurgical carbon, an essential ingredient used in steelmaking. American Resources has a growing portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia where premium quality metallurgical carbon deposits are concentrated.







American Resources has established a nimble, low-cost business model centered on growth, which provides a significant opportunity to scale its portfolio of assets to meet the growing global infrastructure market while also continuing to acquire operations and significantly reduce their legacy industry risks.

