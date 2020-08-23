Valley National Advisers Inc. Sells 367 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Valley National Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 636 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,206 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 24,569 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 206.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 48,703 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 32,824 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 42,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 10,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $805,559.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 374,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,169,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $4,680,594.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 365,337 shares of company stock valued at $26,406,566. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

EW opened at $78.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.24. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $82.55.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.90 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 29.11%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on EW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.42.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

