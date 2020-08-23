Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Bought by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 1,291.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 80.0% during the first quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

VLO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $52.62. 2,936,781 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,158,360. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.93. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $101.99. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

