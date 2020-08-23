Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 1,291.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VLO. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.90. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.93.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

