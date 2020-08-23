United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to Strong Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $7.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. TheStreet raised United Natural Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $8.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BTIG Research started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.95.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $19.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.69. United Natural Foods has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $23.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.29 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.67 billion. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.88% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after buying an additional 173,742 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 557.4% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 137,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 8.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $442,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

