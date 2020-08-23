U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,128 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USB. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 210,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,251,000 after buying an additional 7,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,186,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,870,000 after buying an additional 169,505 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 30,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 234,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares during the period. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

USB stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.21. 5,998,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,649,353. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $61.11. The company has a market cap of $53.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

