Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Evoke Wealth LLC

Evoke Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 29,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 86,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.3% in the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 25,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Compass Point increased their target price on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Raymond James upgraded Truist Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

In other news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 86,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $3,166,732.90. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 782,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,713,566.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFC opened at $36.91 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $49.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.18. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

