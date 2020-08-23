Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) Receives $126.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.60.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. William Blair raised Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.8% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 19.3% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $111.86 on Thursday. Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $76.99 and a 1-year high of $153.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $112.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

