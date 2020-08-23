TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,410,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the July 15th total of 2,510,000 shares. Currently, 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 6,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC opened at $0.43 on Friday. TransEnterix has a 1 year low of $0.28 and a 1 year high of $13.26.

TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.17.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TransEnterix by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,059 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 180,753 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $45,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in TransEnterix in the first quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in TransEnterix by 77.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 207,541 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 90,399 shares in the last quarter.

TRXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TransEnterix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TransEnterix in a report on Sunday, August 16th.

TransEnterix Company Profile

TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.

