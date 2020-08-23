Thingschain Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $2,587.00 (TIC)

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded 15.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Thingschain has a total market capitalization of $66,006.28 and $2,587.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Thingschain has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00065465 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11,545.87 or 0.99374086 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003227 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000550 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0699 or 0.00000602 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.44 or 0.00167348 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000060 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain . The official website for Thingschain is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Thingschain

Thingschain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

