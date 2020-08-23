The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.54 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:DRI) to post sales of $1.54 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.60 billion. The Wendy’s reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, September 17th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.17 billion to $7.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:DRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded The Wendy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRI opened at $82.71 on Thursday. The Wendy’s has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.26.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

