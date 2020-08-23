The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) Short Interest Up 9.4% in July

The GEO Group Inc (NYSE:GEO) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 15th total of 2,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $10.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.75. The GEO Group has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $18.64.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.16). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. The GEO Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

GEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of The GEO Group in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded The GEO Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th.

In related news, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,100 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $30,765.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Glanton sold 2,838 shares of The GEO Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $30,877.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,685.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 66.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of The GEO Group by 82.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of correctional, detention, and community reentry facilities around the globe. GEO is the world's leading provider of diversified correctional, detention, community reentry, and electronic monitoring services to government agencies worldwide with operations in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

