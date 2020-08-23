The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives $53.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.43.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENSG. Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on The Ensign Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The Ensign Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $57.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.86. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $58.34.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $584.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $573.24 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 5.81%. On average, research analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

In other news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.29, for a total value of $107,563.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,125 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,001.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,157,873.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,875 shares of company stock valued at $232,864 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENSG. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 204,560.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,638,000 after acquiring an additional 920,522 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,585,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,082,000 after acquiring an additional 825,329 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $26,617,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $9,081,000. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth $7,806,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in three segments: Transitional and Skilled Services; Assisted and Independent Living Services; and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment offers a range of medical, nursing, rehabilitative, and pharmacy services, as well as routine services, such as daily dietary, social, and recreational services to Medicaid, private pay, managed care, and Medicare payors.

