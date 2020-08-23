Teza Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 23,117 NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 23,117 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 395,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NRG Energy in the second quarter valued at about $467,000. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NRG opened at $34.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.25. NRG Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.54 and a fifty-two week high of $41.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average is $33.24.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The company’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.30%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on NRG Energy from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.70.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

